IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Venue Record at MCA Stadium

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR pitch report and venue record of MCA Stadium – Royal Challengers Bangalore will be desperate to get back on track when they will have a go at Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium on Tuesday. RCB were robbed of all the momentum in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The team registered an embarrassing defeat by nine wickets as they scored only 68 runs batting first. Following a horrible performance, they will hope to gain some momentum on Tuesday. Bangalore are currently fifth in the points table with five losses and three defeats.

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, they are dependent on the golden form of Jos Buttle. The English batter has pushed the team to third place with five wins and two losses. Rajasthan won their last game against Delhi Capitals by 15 runs as Buttler slammed his third IPL 2022 hundred.

RCB vs RR Head-to-Head:

In the battle of the Royals, Bangalore have an edge. The two teams have played each other in 26 games in the IPL history. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 13 games while Rajasthan Royals scored a victory on 10 occasions.

RCB vs RR last five games’ results

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by four wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets

MCA Stadium pitch report

The MCA Stadium in Pune has a good batting wicket. It will be easy for the batters to put runs on the scoreboard. The deck has something to offer to the bowlers as well while the spinners can cause trouble in the latter half of the game.

Here is the venue record of MCA Stadium, Pune (IPL):

T20 matches played at the venue: 44

Matches won by the team batting first: 21

Matches won by the team batting second: 23

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 211/4 by Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, 2018

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 73/10 by Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 161

