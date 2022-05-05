IPL 2022 RCB vs SCK WATCH | Mukesh Choudhary’s Shy at the Stumps Ends up Hitting Virat Kohli, Here’s What Happened Next

Chennai Super Kings’ young pacer Mukesh Choudhary did not have a match to remember against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Wednesday as he went for 30 runs in his three overs and had zero wickets to show for his trouble. He, however, did manage to start well and had the RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohl in a bit of trouble. In his first over, Choudhary gave way six runs, including a four hit by Kohli – an uppish flick towards deep backward square. To negate Choundary’s swing, Kohli was standing outside the crease, and off the final delivery of the first over the former RCB skipper drove an in-swinger back at the bowler.

With his forward motion, Kohli took a step forward and that was the cue for Choudhary to try and catch Kohli off-guard as he winded up to throw the ball at the stumps. Seeing Choudhary’s quick reaction, Kohli quickly backtracked, and dove, but unfortunately came in between the path of the ball (inadvertently, of course!) and coped a blow on his backside.

Choudary immediately had his arm up in an apology, while Kohli shrugged it off with a smile. Kohli went on to make a slow 30 off 33 balls before perishing to Moeen Ali. Fellow opener and skipper Faf Du Plessis made 38 off 22 while Mahipal Lomror’s 27-ball 42 and Dinesh Karthik’s 17-ball 26 helped RCB to 173/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, despite Devon Conway’s 37-ball 56 and Ali’s 27-ball 34, CSK fell short by 13 runs, ending up with 160/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

With this loss, their seventh of the season, CSK are more or less out of the race for the playoffs alongside Mumbai Indians, while with the sixth win in 11 matches, RCB moved to the fourth spot with 12 points, behind Rajasthan Royals on run-rate. Kohli seems to be regaining his form with the bat as his 30 comes on the back of a half-century (58) he scored against Gujarat Titans, however, both the innings were quite slow in terms of T20 cricket. In his last five innings previous to the 580run knock, Kohli had registered two successive golden ducks and four single-digit scores.

