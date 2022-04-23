IPL 2022: RCB vs SRH Head to Head Record And Venue Record of Brabourne Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to make it three-win in a row when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad Saturday night.

Bangalore will come into the fixture after scripting a crucial 18-run triumph against Lucknow Super Giants in their last IPL match. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis exhibited a stunning batting display against Lucknow as the former South Africa captain smashed 11 boundaries and 2 sixes to score 96 runs off 64 balls.

In reply, Lucknow could score 163 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood picked up four wickets in the game to earn a vital victory for his side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, in their last IPL fixture, had defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets to earn their fourth win in a row.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head:

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have till now faced each other 20 times. Out of the 20 matches, Bangalore had managed to win 11 matches as Hyderabad won eight matches. The remaining match had no outcome.

RCB vs SRH previous game

In their last meeting, Hyderabad had secured a win against Bangalore by four runs.

Last five results:

Hyderabad won by four runs.

Bangalore won by six runs.

Hyderabad won by six wickets.

Hyderabad won by five wickets.

Bangalore won by 10 runs.

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 215/5 – Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 115 – Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010,

115 – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

