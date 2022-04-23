IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl with Unchanged XI; Same Team for Bangalore

In yet another mouth-watering clash at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. It’s a clash between highly-confident sides as both of them are on a winning spree at the moment.

Meanwhile, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Royal Challengers. The ‘Orange Army’ have fielded an unchanged XI for the clash. (RCB vs SRH, Live Cricket Score)

“We are gonna have a bowl. Quite humid, perhaps some dew coming in, we’ll have to see. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout, so we’ll try to make use with the ball first up. We have had a little bit of a break. We know the challenges come thick and fast. We have to play smart and make the required adjustments. Same team. He (Washington Sundar) is recovering well, another few days should help him out a lot. We know we are in for a tough match tonight. For us, it’s about focusing on what we want to do,” said Williamson after winning the toss.

RCB, on the other hand, will look to maintain the momentum they’ve got this season. They will take the field on Saturday with an unchanged playing XI.

“It’s our first game here, the whole campaign it’s looked like a pretty decent surface. This year more than ever, the IPL has been offering something to the bowlers in the first six overs. That comes as a nice challenge to the batters. If you can have a good start and get through it, you are going to put a nice total. The pitch has looked like the best, most consistent batting pitch. We have to assess and play accordingly from there,” said RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Speaking about the forms of Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasarnag, the RCB captain said, “For me, it’s a case of believing in the guys. As a team, you don’t want to rely on one or two guys. Someone needs to put their hand up and luckily we’ve had guys who have done that consistently and also guys have shared responsibilities through the team.”

Here are the playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

