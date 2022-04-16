IPL 2022: 'RCB Will Definitely Make it to Playoffs'-Ravi Shastri

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to beat CSK, but they would be hoping for a turnaround when they take on Delhi Capitals in match 27 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The team under new skipper Faf du Plessis has done fairly well winning three out of five games they played. They started off losing to Punjab Kings, but came back really well against the likes of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, former India coach Ravi Shastri said RCB will enter the playoffs, adding that a new team will win IPL this year.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Shastri said, “I believe we will see a new champion this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll in this TATA IPL and they are definitely going to make it to the playoffs. They are getting hotter and hotter as the tournament is progressing. They are looking in a good space. They are getting better and better with every game."

Advertisement

“Virat has been doing well, Glenn Maxwell is back with the side, and we all know how destructive he can be with the bat. He’s capable of taking the spinners to the cleaners and will be important from RCB’s perspective as the tournament progresses. And then, Faf being their leader is a big bonus for them."

Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Saturday. RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing.

It was absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board.

Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in RCB’s wheels and Du Plessis had admitted that the team missed his services after he left the bio-bubble on Sunday following the death of his cousin.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here