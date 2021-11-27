IPL 2022 Retention Mumbai Indians: Aakash Chopra Votes For Suryakumar Yadav Over Ishan Kishan

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Mumbai Indians should retain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Ishan Kishan. The IPL retention deadline date is 30th November as all teams are planning to retain their core team for the upcoming seasons. Mumbai is one of the few franchises who has not done much crop and changes in their squad in the past many seasons and it worked extremely well in their favour. They are the most successful franchise in IPL history with five titles.

Mumbai have a tough task ahead of them in retaining their key players. According to the retention policy, a franchise can retain a maximum of three Indians before the auction. Skipper Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are going to be a certainty in the list while the race for the third spot is between Suryakumar, Ishan and Hardik Pandya. However, at the moment Surya and Ishan are way ahead of Hardik who has not been at his best in the past couple of seasons.

Chopra feels it’s a tough choice to make but his vote is for versatile Suryakumar who is a more experienced player than Ishan.

“It’s a tough one. I feel Suryakumar Yadav is a more versatile player who can bat lower down the order as well. He is a little more experienced player. Ishan Kishan is more explosive. My personal vote will be for Suryakumar Yadav," Aakash told Star Sports.

The former cricketer also addressed the report which are suggesting that Mumbai are leaning towards Ishan.

“But the reports we are getting is that they could be leaning towards Ishan Kishan. I like Suryakumar Yadav better because if I am looking at the next three-four years, I want to invest in a guy who has already played good five to six years of the IPL and he has three-four years remaining," he added.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma wants to have his core players back in the MI dressing room for the next season as well with the mega auction set to be held that may also end up seeing an altogether different team taking the field. Rohit though is aware of the possibility that they might not get many of their players back.

