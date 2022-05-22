IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Drops Dewald Brewis Sitter Before DRS Gaffe | WATCH

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant went from zero to hero as his team was eliminated after losing to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022’s second-last league match. Rishabh Pant played his part to the full as he first dropped a dolly off Dewald Brevis and then missed out on the dismissal of Tim David who went on to steal the game with 34 off 11. He had nicked one from Shardul Thakur, but Pant chose not to review. The Ultra Edge showed a clear spike.

Coming back to the catch, the incident happened in the 11th over when the young Brewis skied one from Kuldeep Yadav. Although two people—Pant and Kuldeep approached the catch, the skipper made sure that Kuldeep backs out as he had made it clear he will take the catch. Pant leapt forward and then saw the ball being deflected off his gloves to fall on the ground. Later he also missed out on a clear catch in the 14th over as Tim David had nicked one straight to the keeper. But Pant remained confused and didn’t go upstairs. At the time David hadn’t even opened his account.

The moment DC lost the game, a number of twitter handles slammed Capitals skipper. With some even asking for his sacking. Delhi Capitals was a new franchise which replaced Delhi Daredevils and remained far more successful since its inception. They managed to reach the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2021. It has been a classic case of ‘so close yet so far.’ With a finish which was below than that, DC fans are unhappy this season with the way the team was run. Pant himself turned out to be a failure with the bat; he accounted for 340 runs in 14 games with a lowly avg of 30 with no half centuries at all.

