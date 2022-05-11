IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Has to be a Little Patient and Bat According to the Situation - Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has advised Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant to be a bit patient while batting as the Delhi Capitals captain hasn’t been at his best this season. The southpaw has scored 281 runs in 10 innings but he has failed to create any major impact for his team in the middle order.

Delhi have failed to find the right balance in the middle order as a result they are currently at a very tricky stage in the season where they have to win all of their remaining matches to keep the playoff hopes alive. They missed the services of Prithvi Shaw missed the last couple of matches due to a high fever. The underwhelming form of Mitchell Marsh and Pant has been a very big concern for Delhi as they have highly relied on the individual brilliance of David Warner.

Gavaskar feels that Pant has been a bit reckless with his approach this season as he has not been batting according to the situation of the game.

“The problem is that either he is trying to attack too early and losing his wicket or if he is set after that he is trying to whack every delivery for a six," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

The former India captain suggested that Pant is a game-changer and he has to bit patient while batting at number 4 from where he has to score 60 odd runs to help his team.

“He has to be a little patient and bat according to the situation of the match. He is a game-changer and the time has come for him to do that if Delhi Capitals are to qualify for the play-offs. He is batting at number 4 and not at number 6. He needs to score at least 60 or 70 runs if he gets to bat 10 overs. These 20s and 30s won’t help Delhi," Gavaskar added.

“Shot selection has to be good and he needs to be more careful in that aspect," Gavaskar said.

Delhi Capitals will next clash against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday where they will look to bounce back in the tournament after losing to Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

