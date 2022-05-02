IPL 2022: 'Rishabh Pant is Guiding Kuldeep Yadav The Way MS Dhoni Did' - DC Spinner's Childhood Coach

Team India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has silenced his critics with sensational performances in the ongoing season of IPL. The move to Delhi Capitals has favoured Kuldeep who didn’t get many chances in the past couple of seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi signed the leg-spinner for the base price of INR 2 crore which turned out to be the heist of the IPL 2022 auctions.

The 27-year-old has claimed 17 wickets so far in this season for Delhi and is one of the prime contenders to bag the Purple Cap as only Yuzvendra Chahal is ahead of him with 19 scalps.

Kuldeep’s childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey said that Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Rishabh Pant gave him mental support and allowed him to express himself which has worked well in the leg-spinners’ favour.

“Kuldeep is so thankful to Delhi Capitals for giving him this opportunity. Delhi showed faith in him and Kuldeep is repaying that faith. Kuldeep needs mental support and he got that from (Rishabh) Pant and (Ricky) Ponting. Ponting and Pant have asked Kuldeep to go and express himself in the middle and Kuldeep is doing just that. Kuldeep has the full support of Ponting and Pant. When the captain and coach back you, what else do you need?" Pandey told the Times of India.

The childhood coach said that Kuldeep’s former franchise KKR didn’t give many chances and then the injury last year was a huge setback for him. However, Pandey asserted that Kuldeep trained for long hours in the rehab to prove himself in Delhi Capitals.

“Kuldeep is taking wickets and has shown the world that the school of thought that he cannot vary his speeds and that he cannot bowl faster deliveries is a wrong one. If you don’t give him an opportunity, how will he perform? KKR didn’t give him many opportunities. He got injured. He is such a strong player that he didn’t pay much heed to the injury. He was adamant that he will make a comeback. He was in rehab and continued to bowl and train for long hours. When he was picked by Delhi, he was a different Kuldeep altogether. He just wanted to go and prove everyone wrong with his bowling. We are seeing the Kuldeep 2.0 version right now," Pandey added.

He further heaped praises on Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant for guiding Kuldeep from behind the stumps which Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to do for him early in his career.

“Pant is doing what Dhoni used to do with Kuldeep. Pant is guiding Kuldeep the way Dhoni did. Pant has shown a lot of trust in Kuldeep. He is guiding him from behind the stumps, instructing him. Kuldeep and Pant have great coordination on the field. They are on the same page about most things. Kuldeep worked a lot on his lines and lengths. He is not giving room to batsmen now. He is bowling with full confidence," he said.

