IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre Set to Lose Full Match Fees For IPL Code of Conduct Breach

Captain Rishabh Pant was on Saturday fined 100 per cent of his match fee, while assistant coach Pravin Amre was handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Delhi Capitals’ 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals. Besides the one match ban, Amre was also fined his entire match fees, while DC pacer Shardul Thakur too has been penalised 50 per cent of his match-fees, IPL said in a release. The incident happened in the final over where DC needed 36 off last six balls. With Rovman Powell slamming three sixes, DC need 18 off 3. The incident began from this point on with DC players demanding a no ball which appeared to be waist high. However, on field umpire Nitin Menon stood his ground which led to Pant and Amre losing their cool at the umpire.

Meanwhile Shardul Thakur has been fined 50 percent of his match-fee for breaching. “Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence. Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” a BCCI release said.

DC staff had started protesting very early after the ball was bowled. It was Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the nonstriker’s end, who protested first. Kuldeep, who was at the non-striker’s end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. The umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out. Another DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre went into the playing arena but was told to go back by the umpires. The match though resumed after a long delay and DC lost by 15 runs.

