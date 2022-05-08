IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl; Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Ravindra Jadeja For CSK

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi will look to continue their winning momentum to keep the playoff hopes alive. They are currently at the fifth spot on the points table with 5 wins and as many losses in 10 matches.

While Delhi made a couple of changes in the XI from the last match as KS Bharat and Axar replaced Mandeep Singh and Lalit Yadav. Bharat is expected to open the innings for Delhi alongside David Warner in the absence of Prithvi Shaw, who has been admitted to a hospital because of fever. The young opener posted the photo from the hospital on Instagram adding that he is on the path to recovery and will be back in action soon in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

It is understood that the batter experienced intense fever which likely forced the Capitals’ medical staff to move him out of the team hotel.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that it has been an up and down season for his team but will focus on the positives.

“I think wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him. Let’s see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav," Pant said at the toss.

While CSK had to make a forced change as Ravindra Jadeja missed out due to injury and Shivam Dube got a chance in the XI.

“We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in," Dhoni said at the toss.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

