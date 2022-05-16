IPL 2022: Riyan Parag Celebrations Leaves Twitter Polarised

Rajasthan Royals nearly secured a playoff berth with its victory against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. While Rajasthan will be delighted to be back on the winning track, all-rounder Riyan Parag landed himself in yet another trouble due to his celebration style of Marcus Stoinis’ catch in the final over of the game. The celebration, which looked more like an attempt to mock the third umpire for overturning Parag’s claim of a catch in the previous over, left even the commentators upset.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

In the penultimate over of Lucknow’s run chase, Stoinis hit Obed McCoy’s full delivery to Parag standing at the long-on position. Parag put a full stretch dive to grab the ball, claiming a catch. The replays, however, showed that the ball had clearly bounced before and Stoinis was given not out, leaving Rajasthan camp disappointed.

The 20-year-old got another chance to catch Stoinis in the final over and this time, the ball landed up straight in his hands. The wicket was followed by Parag’s sarcastic celebration where he took the ball too close to the ground, mocking the third umpire for his previous decision.

Parag’s celebration received schooling from former Australian batter Matthew Hayden who was commentating at the time of the incident. “I gotta advice for you young man. Cricket is a very very long game we all have very long memories, never ever term fate because it comes around quickly," Hayden said reacting to Parag’s celebration.

Parag’s celebration received a lot of flak online where users lashed out at him for being disrespectful.

Probably Riyan Parag thinks he is over-smart and cool but eventually ends up being disrespectful.— 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐛 (@Praanab20) May 15, 2022

Riyan Parag is the most annoying cricketer in IPL history. Someone should school this kid— your father (@yourfather77777) May 15, 2022

Some users, however, came out in support of Parag and said that there was nothing wrong with his celebration.

Nothing wrong with Riyan Parag celebration.Yes, the gesture was not needed from him but the attitude which he carries at young age will prove him on Indian National team later.Support these aggressive players and the result you will get is Virat Kohli.#LSGvRR— Pratik Maru (@PratikM_07) May 15, 2022

Don't blame Riyan Parag for his celebration Everyone is in the race and have their unique one pic.twitter.com/1vUKk2HBhx— Dr NARESHH SAHARAN ⚕️ (@im_saharank) May 16, 2022

While his controversial celebration made noise outside the field, Riyan Parag became the player with the most catches (13) in the current season of IPL.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals also replaced Lucknow at number two on the points table. Batting first, Rajasthan set a target of 179 banking on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 29-ball 41 and crucial 30s by Sanju Samson and Devdutt Paddikal.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants were restricted to 154 suffering a 24-run defeat

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here