IPL 2022 Final: Riyan Parag Once Again Targetted for 'Attitude' On Social Media

Rajasthan Royals’ youngster Riyan Parag was again targeted by Twitter trolls for his poor batting in the IPL final as he managed to score 15 off 15 balls. Some of the fans said Parag should have gone for big shots, instead, he played dot balls in the all-important final over. This is not the first time that Parag is being taken to cleaners, he was attacked on social media quite a few times for his ‘attitude’ throughout the entire tournament.

‘Karma’: Fans on Twitter Thrash Riyan Parag For Dropping an Easy Catch of In-form Rajat Patidar

Hope you understand bro that your team is winning however, ur loosing all respect for your attitude.. people understand aggression but you have attitude…very thin line..hope u understand.. taking 15 catches and 1 59 does not make you a champion player… — Burgess Choksey (@burgesschoksey) May 29, 2022

Riyan Parag didn’t take a single of the 1st bowl of shami and also hits a six…but honestly im still wondering what is riyan specialised in…??? Feel obed mccoy was more capable of hitting sixes than Riyan…Riyan 15ball 15runs n then bowled by shami ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ @rajasthanroyals — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) May 29, 2022

This riyan parag literally abused harshal Patel, padikkal, siraj Mocked umpires unwantedly and didn’t even got punished for it, Staring Ashwin as if it is Ashwin’s mistake Pipe down boi, you’re not replicating Virat, you’re way worse than krunal. — Marc Spector (@sylesh146) May 24, 2022

Riyan parag thinks he is MS Dhoni….plays like pan parag #riyanparag — Happy (@Happie_man) May 29, 2022

Riyan Parag has made Krunal Pandya look like a down-to-earth dedicated cricket player. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 29, 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin comes out to bat ahead of Riyan Parag. Considering Ashwin’s form it’s good that he walks out but this just shows how much trust RR have in Parag. — Cricket Lover // Bumrah Is GOAT (@CricCrazyV) May 29, 2022

Trent Boult + Obed McCoy – 19(12) with 2 sixes Riyan Parag – 15(15) with one four I still don’t know his role in the team — mister t-man (@techsaturation) May 29, 2022

Dhoni’s style & attitude suits only legendary players like Dhoni. It doesn’t suit Riyan Parag kind of players. He has the ego of a king. No wonder there are so many trolls on him! #riyanparag #RR — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) May 29, 2022

I don’t know how come Riyan Parag got to play all the matches this season — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) May 29, 2022

Earlier, Riyan Parag got the usual abuse on Twitter after he dropped Rajat Patidar in the second qualifier against RCB in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was nothing new as RR youngster usually gets thrashed for his ‘attitude’ regularly on Twitter. He was also accused of not scoring runs. Nonetheless, team bowling coach Lasith Malinga has come out and supported the cricketer, citing his fielding skills.

