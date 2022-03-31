IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube Blitzkrieg Helps CSK Post 210/7 against LSG

Sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 210 for seven against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Uthappa looked like a man on a mission as he slammed Avesh Khan (2/38) for back-to-back boundaries off the first two balls of the innings.

With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, he smashed it all over the park.

CSK were dealt a blow when a direct hit by Bishnoi from backward point marked the end of Ruturaj Gaikwad (1), who was well short of the crease in the third over.

But Uthappa, and new man Moeen Ali (35), continued the assault by dealing only in fours and sixes.

The Super Giants bowlers had no answer for the duo as CSK raced to 73 for one at the end of the Powerplay.

In all, Uthappa slammed eight fours and one maximum, while Moeen hit four boundaries and two sixes during his 22-ball stay.

It was Bishnoi again who gave the second breakthrough when he trapped Uthappa leg before with a quick delivery, soon after the batter reached his fifty.

Dube picked up from where Uthappa left, cracking three boundaries off Dushmantha Chameera (0/49), who struggled with his line, in the ninth over. It was a bad day for the Sri Lankan as he repeatedly fumbled with the ball in the field, giving away easy boundaries.

With the bowlers struggling after getting nothing from the wicket, sloppy fielding made matters worse for LSG.

Dube and Ambati Rayudu (27), then, shared a 60-run stand to keep CSK on course for a big total.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/24) did a tremendous job with the wet ball in an otherwise insipid performance by the Super Giants’ bowling unit. Andrew Tye (2/41) managed to pick two wickets in his final over.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 217/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Shivam Dube 49, Moeen Ali 35; Ravi Bishnoi 2/24, Avesh Khan 2/38, Andrew Tye 2/41).

