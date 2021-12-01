IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa Believes Suresh Raina Will be Chennai Super Kings' First Pick in Mega Auction

The IPL 2022 retention deadline day is over, and we now know the players retained by the eight Indian Premier League franchises. The retention list was mainly on the expected lines barring one or two decisions, like RCB going for Mohammed Siraj instead of Yuzvendra Chahal and Chennai opting for Ravindra Jadeja as their first pick ahead of MS Dhoni. The other two picks of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

This meant that Suresh Raina might not be a part of the Chennai Super Kings from next season. However, former India and CSK batter Robin Uthappa feels the franchise will undoubtedly go after Suresh Raina in the mega auction ahead of the 2022 season.

“He’s (Raina) I think the biggest stalwart of CSK that we’ve had. He’s been such an instrumental figure in helping CSK qualify to so many of the knockout stages in the last 10-12 years," said Uthappa on Star Sports show ‘IPL Retention’.

“So, Suresh (Suresh Raina) has been a vital cog in the wheel, so I think he will be the first guy they will go after. Having said that, it must have been really difficult to let go of Faf but, I think the only thing that pegged it towards Mo (Moeen Ali) was the fact that he is a two-dimensional player, with both the skills, and unfortunately, they had to make that choice."

Apart from Raina, CSK was forced to release some franchise veterans like Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo. The retention policy also forced them to not include any pacer in the retention list. This means they might break the bank for Du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar in the IPL 2022 auction.

“And they would definitely want to retain a player with two skills. But I am certain that they will go after Faf because he has been incredible for CSK over the past 5 or 6 years," he added.

Chennai Super Kings retained Ravindra Jadeja for INR 16 crore, MS Dhoni for INR 12 crore, Ruturaj Gaikwad for INR 6 crore and Moeen Ali for INR 8 crore.

