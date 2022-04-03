IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Achieves Unique Milestone, Joins MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in Elite List

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma added another feather to his glorious cap during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. He entered an elite list of fielders that also features the likes of Suresh Raina and legendary MS Dhoni.

Rohit took an easy catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal who was attempting to slice Tymal Mills in the game at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. With the take, the MI skipper became the second Indian fielder to pluck 150 or more catches in the T20s. He is only behind Raina who has 172 catches to his credit. After Rohit, Virat Kohli is on the list with 142 grabs.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Overall, Rohit is the fourth Indian to take 150 catches in the shortest format of the game. Dhoni leads the chart with 200 plucks, followed by Dinesh Karthik (192). The next two names are Raina and Rohit.

Advertisement

Most catches by Indians in T20s:

Player Name Catches MS Dhoni 200 Dinesh Karthik 192 Suresh Raina 172 Rohit Sharma 150

Devdutt Padikkal’s dismissal left Rajasthan reeling at 48 for 2 but opener Jos Buttler stole the show with his fireworks. The English cricketer smashed a 68-ball hundred, the first century of IPL 2022, that propelled Sanju Samson & Co to 193/8 in 20 overs.

His assault against MI’s weak links like Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin made the difference. Three such overs yielded 73 runs and even Bumrah’s brilliance didn’t seem to be enough in the final context of the match.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 - ‘This is the Shubman Gill We All Want to See’: Hardik Pandya Praises Gujrat Titans Opener

Later, the bowlers struck hard in the final few overs as Mumbai could manage only 170/8. Fifties from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were not sufficient to deny the 2008 IPL champions their second successive win of the season.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here