IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Blames 'Poor' Batting For Mumbai Indians' 9th Defeat of Season

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma put the blame on his team’s 52-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 match on Monday night squarely on a ‘poor’ batting performance. Barring Ishan Kishan, who made a half-century, no other MI batter crossed 15 as they were bowled out for 113 in 17.3 overs, chasing a below par target of 166 at the DY Patil Stadium.

“…I’m disappointed with the way we batted. I thought it was a par score on that pitch but it was a little poor from the bat from us," a dejected Rohit said during a post-match interaction with the broadcasters.

Rohit pointed out that since the they were playing their fourth game at the venue, the batter should have been aware of the extra bounce the surface could offer and adjusted accordingly.

“We’re playing our fourth game here so we know what to expect from a pitch like that. There were a few balls that took off, but that happens. We know seam bowlers will get help, but we didn’t bat well, didn’t get partnerships and that was something missing from our side today," he said.

That MI were left to chase a below-par target was thanks to a stunning spell from Jasprit Bumrah who took 5/10 including a triple-wicket maiden over to keep KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs.

“We would take that total any day on that kind of a pitch. To see how things unfolded in the second half of the innings for us was a great effort from the bowling unit. Bumrah was special today," Rohit said.

“Looking at how they batted in the first 10 overs, I think they were 100 in the first 10 or 11 overs, but the way we came back was brilliant. Bumrah was special. Great effort from him and the entire bowling unit. The batters let us down today. That’s been the story for us. The consistent performance from both departments has been missing. We couldn’t do it today," he added.

