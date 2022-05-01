IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Dedicates Maiden Win to Fans; Jofra Archer On Cloud Nine

Mumbai Indians finally managed to win their first win of the season after losing eight game on the trot. This was quite a journey for the five time IPL champions who last won the trophy in 2020. That’s why Saturday’s win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), which the Rohit Sharma and his men achieved with four balls to spare, was the need of the hour. Fans and team members were getting desperate.

A number of people reacted to this win, skipper Rohit Sharma dedicated the win to his own fans, whole Jofra Archer, who is missing out on this season, was on cloud nine too. Here are some of the top reaction.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Off the mark boyssssssss— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 30, 2022

This win is for you, Paltan. For your endless love and support pic.twitter.com/eqk1WPn34K — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 30, 2022

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, as always you guys make it so special for me. Thank you once again — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 30, 2022

“I’d definitely take it," Rohit said when asked if he ever thought this could be his birthday present.

“That’s how we play, real potential came out today, with the ball especially. They kept applying the pressure. If you keep taking wickets, it’s going to be difficult for them, we did that perfectly today," Rohit said, heaping praise on his bowling unit. He didn’t feel that team combination was the reason for the debacle which this season has been so far.

Suryakumar Yadav at No 3 Monday, Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Friday.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 30, 2022

“This is the team we played in the first couple of games except few bowling changes. When you have a season like that, you are not sure of your combination. You want to try out so many things." Rohit admitted that conditions in Navi Mumbai are a bit different."The conditions are different. The ball tends to grip here, the pitches are flat in the other venues. We try and field the best combination, it hasn’t worked for eight games."

It has been a season of near misses, feels MI skipper."But one thing I can say is, we were not blown away by the opposition, we came really close. Had we won those games, things would have been slightly different," said Rohit.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here