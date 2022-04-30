IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Elects to Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals, Tim David Replaces Dewald Brevis For Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. It is a crucial contest for Mumbai Indians to earn their first win of the season after eight defeats on a trot. The five-time IPL champions are already out of the playoffs race and now they will play to earn the respect.

Mumbai made a couple of changes in their XI from the previous contest as Tim David returned to the side in place of Dewald Brevis. While Kumar Kartikeya got his debut MI cap as he replaced Jaydev Unadkat.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Rohit Sharma said that his team will look to enjoy themselves in the middle and stick together as a group.

“We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, it suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat. Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully, we have some fun in the middle, that’s what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It’s important to stick together as a group," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Rajasthan Royals will sport a special jersey with SW23 written on the leading collar against the Mumbai Indians as a tribute to Warne. The match against Mumbai will be played at the venue where Warne inspired Rajasthan to win IPL 2008 with a three-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings.

Live Score RR vs MI IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Royals captain Sanju Samson had no problem in batting first as his team has already done well this season in setting a target.

“We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it’s easy be to be complacent, but we are taking this game as a really important one. We are playing with the same team," Samson said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here