IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Seemed a Broken Man, Says Ian Bishop As Mumbai Indians Stare at Ninth Defeat

Mumbai Indians would look to snap their eight-match losing streak on an auspicious day—35th birthday of their skipper Rohit Sharma. Under him, the team has endured the longest losing streak in the history of franchise cricket. One of the most successful sides of IPL, Mumbai Indians have won five titles, but face a horror run this season. Their most expensive buy Ishan Kishan is yet to come to party, skipper Rohit Sharma is himself misfiring. The bowlers like Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills are also not performing to their best.

Meanwhile, former West Indies bowler and IPL commentator Ian Bishop said that he spoke to Rohit Sharma after team’s loss against Lucknow Supergiants by 24 runs. “When I spoke to Rohit Sharma after the last game, he seemed a broken man, understandably. It is a franchise with a great pedigree. I think they need some personnel changes,” Bishop said on Star Sports after the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, as they previewed the double-header on Saturday.

“Personally, I think they need Tim David. I don’t know why he hasn’t featured more often. They need someone in that batting lineup to get them to a more significant score to hold things, and maybe power up. Obviously, Suryakumar Yadav has been playing well.”

Bishop further suggested that Mumbai must look to produce players for the future as their chances for qualification are all but over.

“Their bowling has been leaking runs at critical times in matches, so it’s disappointing for them this year. But still they got to see how they can get out of it, and how they can develop some of those players going forward,” said Bishop.

Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals who are on a three-match winning streak, Rajasthan Royals have the momentum as well as a source of inspiration when they face bottom-placed and out-of-reckoning Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

The Royals will be celebrating the extraordinary life of their lone IPL title-winning captain Shane Warne, who died last month in Thailand, during this game. A win would give a perfect tribute to the legendary Australian spinner under whose inspirational leadership, the Royals had won the 2008 title.

