IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Unsure About Suryakumar Yadav's Availability For MI's Opening Game

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has provided an update on Suryakumar Yadav’s fitness ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Suryakumar picked up a thumb injury during the final T20I of a three-match series against West Indies last month following which he went to the National Cricket Academy to start his rehabilitation.

Rohit revealed that Suryakumar has not yet been released from the NCA and there are still doubts over his availability for the Mumbai Indians’ opening game of the season.

“Surya is at NCA at the moment, he is recovering well, he will be here soon and I can’t give you his availability now, whether he will be available for first game or not, but we are trying to get him as soon as possible, once we have the clearance from the NCA," said Rohit at the press conference.

The 31-year-old was MI’s second-highest run-getter last season having made 317 runs even though the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The five-time IPL champions will start their IPL campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Rohit also made it clear that he and Ishan Kishan would open the batting for the five-time champions.

“I will open the batting. (I have) been doing that in the past, so I am looking forward to open (the batting) with Ishan (Kishan)," he said.

With the IPL being a 10-team affair this time, the franchises will be playing a different format, but Rohit maintained that nothing changes for the team in terms of planning.

“It’s a format that we played in 2011. To be honest, nothing really changes in terms of planning. You have to play the opposition — some you will play only once or some twice.

“There’s not too many changes that we need to make, it’s just that you will be playing certain teams only once, so you need to be prepared because there is no coming back. You need to plan well against those guys, ensure that your bases are covered," he signed off.

