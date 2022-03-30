IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Leave it Late For a Three-wicket Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Trust Royal Challengers Bangalore to make a contest out of nothing. Wednesday night was one such occasion as they nearly made a meal of a chase of a middling target against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadiun in Mumbai but held on for a close three-wicket win and open their account in the IPL 2022 points table. Chasing 128, RCB finished with 132/7 with Dinesh Karthik (14* off 7) sealing the win by hitting a six and a four off Andre Russell in the final over.

After combined bowling display, led by legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Akash Deep, RCB would have been hopeful of sauntering to the target boasting of an enviable batting line-up. However, right-arm pacer Umesh Yadav landed two blows that included the scalp of Virat Kohli (12) and Tim Southee accounting for captain Faf du Plessis (5) as RCB found themselves wobbling at 17/3 in 2.1 overs.

A 45-run stand between David Willey and Sam Billings for the fourth wicket resurrected their innings and then Shahbaz Ahmed struck three sixes to bring them closer. However, in the death overs, KKR stormed back with more wickets, dragging the contest into the final over.

Earlier, Hasaranga snapped four wickets as KKR produced a disappointing batting effort to be bowled out for 128. Hasaranga lived up to his Rs 10.75 crore price tag as he returned with four wickets for 20 runs in his quota of four overs.

The 24-year-old was ably supported by the pace trio of Akash (3/45), Harshal Patel (2/11) and Mohammed Siraj (1/25) after RCB opted to bowl after winning the toss. KKR batters, on the other hand, paid the price for going for shots too many despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

The two-time former champions lost six wickets for 57 runs to slip from 44 for 3 to 101 for 9 in 14.3 overs. Andre Russell was the highest scorer for KKR with a 18-ball 25, while Umesh Yadav (18) and Varun Chakravarthy (10) added 27 runs for the last wicket, the highest partnership for KKR, to provide some respectability to the total.

Venkatesh Iyer was the first to be dismissed with Akash Deep striking on his first delivery, while Ajinkya Rahane’s shaky start ended when he was holed out in the fifth over off Siraj as KKR slipped to 32 for 2. Nitish Rana produced a first-ball six, disposed a low full toss across point, but Akash Deep had the last laugh with David Willey producing a stunning catch to send him back to the pavillion.

With KKR reaching 44 for 3 in the first six overs, it was time for skipper Shreyas Iyer to go as he paid the price for an irresponsible shot, hitting straight to Du Plessis at long-on off Hasaranga. Despite the match situation, West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine decided to play his shots and lofted Akash Deep over mid-off before top-edging him for a maximum.

However, he didn’t last long and ended up giving an easy catch to point fielder off Hasaranga, who dealt another blow in the next delivery, knocking the stumps of Sheldon Jackson with a ripping googly as KKR slumped to 67 for 6 in 9 overs. Sam Billing, who survived an LBW appeal in his first ball, slammed a six before making his way back to the hut with a miscued pull which was comfortably held by Kohli at long-on.

Big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Russell smashed three sixes and a four in his 18-ball 25 before edging Harshal Patel to Dinesh Karthik. Tim Southee then mistimed one from Hasaranga to Du Plessis at long-on. Varun and Umesh hit a couple of fours before the latter was cleaned up by Akash Deep.

