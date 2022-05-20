IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Toss Report: Rayudu Returns as Chennai Super Kings Opt to Bat; Rajasthan Royals Include Hetmyer

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. RR have theoretically not yet qualified for the playoffs but seem destined to and a win tonight will ensure them a top-two finish meaning they will get at least shots at making it to the final this season.

On the other hand, CSK are already out of the playoffs race and a victory will just be a nice way to sign off their campaign. Dhoni made a major announcement at the toss when he confirmed that he will be available as a player for CSK in IPL 2023 as he wants to say his farewell in Chennai.

“Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans,” Dhoni said.

On the question of batting first, he explained, “Want to give batters enough time, given our combination. Want them to express themselves.”

RR captain Sanju Samson said, “We’re comfortable doing both, but would have wanted to bat first. One change – Hetmyer comes in for Neesham. I can see him hitting a lot of balls in the nets, so that must be good for him.”

RR have won eight of their 13 matches while losing the rest. On the other hand, CSK have won just four of their 13 matches while losing 9.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this IPL season.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

