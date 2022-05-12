IPL 2022, RR vs DC Talking Points: Mitchell Marsh Lives up to the Hype; Disciplined Delhi Pacers Shine

Delhi Capitals registered a scintillating 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a collective effort from Delhi players which was too good for Samson and Co., who had a tough night with below-par performances in all three departments. The win helped Delhi Capitals to improve their NRR as they are currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table with 12 points in as many matches. While Royals remained intact at the third spot with 14 points to their name.

Here are the talking points from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals clash.

Ravichandran Ashwin - The Batter

The veteran all-rounder proved his worth with the bat with a sensational half-century against a quality bowling attack. After an early dismissal of Jos Buttler, Rajasthan promoted Ashwin at number 3 to play the floater’s role. He revived the innings with Devdutt Padikkal after the departure of openers. The 35-year-old kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

Disciplined Delhi Pacers in Slog Overs

Delhi pacer produced a disciplined show in the slog overs as they gave just 21 runs in the last three overs to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a below-par score. Rajasthan missed the services of Shimron Hetmyer in the clash who has returned home for the birth of his child. They replaced Hetmyer with Rassie van der Dussen who came out to bat at number 7 but failed to get the job done. He struggled to score big runs in the final over by Shardul Thakur, the Proteas batter attempted a ramp shot a couple of times but was outclassed by the pacer.

Impressive Sakariya

It was only the third time when Chetan Sakariya got a chance in the XI for Delhi Capitals but left a lasting impression with a sensational spell. The left-arm seamer troubled in-form Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler with his swinging deliveries. He put pressure on Buttler with dot balls which forced the Englishman to play a risky shot on which he got out. Sakariya also claimed the crucial wicket of Riyan Parag to restrict RR. He finished his spell with brilliant bowling figures of 2/23 in his quota of 4 overs.

Fortune Favoured David Warner

The Delhi Capitals opener had luck on his side against Rajasthan Royals. It was the 9th over of the match when Yuzvendra Chahal spun the ball which completely beat Warner and hit the leg stump. However, Warner had all the luck in his favour as the bail light but it didn’t dislodge. He was at 22 and went to add 30 runs to it and remained unbeaten on 52. Chahal was in disbelief as earlier in the same over Jos Buttler dropped a tough catch of Warner and one ball just went over Devdutt Padikkal at mid-wicket for a six.

Mitchell Marsh Lived Up to Expectations

The Australian all-rounder finally showed the best version of himself in the Indian Premier League. Marsh registered his highest score of the tournament -89, to help his team secure two crucial points. started the innings a bit slow with 2 runs off 10 balls but he put the foot on the accelerator at the right time to take the game away from Rajasthan Royals. After losing Shreyas Iyer in the mega auction, Delhi was struggling to get the ideal replacement for him at number 3. Ricky Ponting backed the Aussie all-rounder despite his failures in the past few matches but Marsh lived up to his expectations in probably their most crucial match. Apart from his batting, the Aussie also claimed a couple of wickets to dent Rajasthan’s big score hope.

