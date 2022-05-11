IPL 2022 RR vs DC, Team News: Delhi Alter Playing XI as Shaw Remains Unavailable; 1 Forced Change for RR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to consolidate their position in the top half of the table when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 58 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Royals are placed third on the points tally and a victory, with a better run rate, may take them to the second spot; a step closer to the playoffs.

For Delhi Capitals, it’s a do-or-die game as they cannot afford a loss if they want to keep their playoff chances alive. If they return victorious, they will gain 2 more points and cement their place at the fifth spot. (IPL 2022 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score)

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Meanwhile, DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against RR. He informed about a couple of changes to his playing XI; Lalit Yadav has come in for Ripal Patel while Chetan Sakariya has replaced Khaleel Ahmed.

“We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that’s something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total,” DC skipper Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have made a forced change. As Shimron Hetmyer is unavailable, South African batter Rassie van de Dussen has replaced him in the line-up. The Caribbean batter, who has accumulated 291 runs at a healthy strike rate of 166.28, left the RR bio bubble for the birth of his first child.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Cricket Fans Angry After Shreyas Iyer Reveals KKR CEO Involved in Team Selection

“We don’t mind (batting first), would love to put up a good score here. We have one change. Rassie comes in place of Hetty (Hetmyer). We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it,” said Sanju Samson at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here