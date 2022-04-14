IPL 2022, RR vs GT: Trent Boult Misses Out for Rajasthan Royals; Gujarat Titans Hand Debut to Yash Dayal

Aiming to claim the top spot on the points table, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 24 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams have six points in their respective kitties but are placed at separate positions due to a difference in the net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals are placed at the top of the table with an NRR of +0.951 whereas the Gujarat Titans hold the fifth spot and have an NRR of +0.097.

On Thursday, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Hardik Pandya & Co. They have made one change to the combination; James Neesham has come in place of Trent Boult. (RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match No. 24 Live Cricket Score)

“We’d like to bowl first here. We did a very good job to win the game with dew condition and losing the toss but I’d like to use the conditions. Yesterday, Trent Boult had a small niggle and isn’t available for today’s game. Jimmy Neesham is replacing him,” said Sanju Samson after winning the toss.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes to their side. They have handed debut cap to Yash Dayal who will replace Darshan Nalkande in the final XI. Meanwhile, all-rounder Vijay Shankar has come in to replace Sai Sudardshan.

“We would have liked to bowl first as well but I wouldn’t mind batting first as well. It’s always good to get responsibility, I have always been a player who has enjoyed taking responsibilities, taking things on my shoulder. It helps me to get better as a cricketer and as a person as well. The boys are pretty chilled out, the supporting staff is nice,” Hardik said at the toss.

“Right now, we are going in the honeymoon phase and I’d like to contribute. I know I always have two departments to contribute. Even if I am having a bad day with my bat, I can still contribute with the ball and vice versa. We were 5-10 short, but we could have been a little more disciplined with our bowling. I will not be too strict on the bowlers, they are trying their best and we are there to enjoy the sport,” he added.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

