IPL 2022: RR vs MI Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Dr DY Patil Stadium

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are set to face each other for the second time in IPL 2022. In the last face-off, Sanju Samson and Co had triumphed over the Mumbai side. Rajasthan will be hoping to repeat the performance and registered their fourth consecutive win in the tournament. Rajasthan will be coming into the match with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing on April 26.

Defending a small total of 144 runs, Rajasthan bundled the star-studded batting line-up of RCB at 115 runs and won the game by 29 runs.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, faced their 8th consecutive loss in the season against Lucknow Super Giants. After managing to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 168 despite a ton by K L Rahul, Mumbai faced yet another top-order collapse and could never make recovery thereafter. Mumbai could get to only a 132 and lost the match by 36 runs.

While Rajasthan will look to get to the top of the points table with a win against Mumbai, Rohit Sharma’s team will be eager to open their winning count in the season.

MI vs RR Head-to-Head:

Rajasthan Royals may be riding high on confidence after their dominant show this season but Mumbai Indians a hold a slight advantage in the head-to-head contests between the two teams. In 28 meetings, Mumbai have won 14, Rajasthan emerged victorious on 13 occasions, while a lone match ended in a no result. Even in the last five meetings, Mumbai leads 3-2 over Rajasthan.

MI vs RR previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 23 runs at the same venue.

Last five results:

Rajasthan Royals won by 23 runs

Mumbai Indians won by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians won by seven wickets.

Rajasthan Royals won by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs.

Here is the venue record of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played at the venue: 19

Matches won by the team batting first: 6

Matches won by the team batting second: 13

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 216/4, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 82/10, Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 154

