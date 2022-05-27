IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: With Ticket to Finale at Stake, Here are 5 Key Battles to Watch Out For

The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is going to cheer hard for their favourite team on Friday night as the world’s biggest cricketing venue is set to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Qualifier 2. The Rajasthan Royals (RCB) will face a highly-confident Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the winner of the face-off will cruise into Sunday’s big final.

RCB are coming into the contest on the back of a stunning win that knocked Lucknow out of the league on Wednesday. Rajat Patidar’s stunning knock and Harshal Patel’s brilliant death bowling were the testaments of the team’s zeal of winning their maiden title.

Royals on the other hand are a bit wounded as they lost the Qualifier 1 to debutante Gujarat Titans. The inaugural champions have a great chance to pay a memorable tribute to their former captain Late Shane Warne and will surely go with all guns blazing into the game.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, let’s have a look at some of the key battles expected in the game:

Virat Kohli vs Yuzvendra Chahal: It will be quite a scene when two ex-RCB teammates will be up against each other yet again. Chahal is having a great season this year. He is the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022, 26 wickets in 15 games, and he will looking for something big in this crucial encounter. Kohli, on the other hand, isn’t in good form and the bowler must be aware of it. But if Kohli, finds his mojo back, it will be a different scenario altogether.

Jos Buttler vs Josh Hazlewood: Last time when they met, it was the right-arm quick who excelled. Hazlewood got the better of Buttler for just 8 and the entire RR batting collapsed after that. But it could be a different case on Friday as the stakes are high. Buttler has to fire but unlike his innings against Gujarat Titans, he must start smashing a bit early. As far as the Aussie is concerned, he is in a great space currently and will definitely go for the kill from ball 1.

Ashwin vs Faf du Plessis: Well, it could be a battle between the two batters; who would score more runs. Ravichandran Ashwin has turned out to be a dark horse who can smash runs and get wickets at the same time. But for Du Plessis, the threat is Ashwin’s spin. The Indian off-spinner seems to be a bit stronger though!

Dinesh Karthik vs Prasidh Krishna: Another fight between two former teammates, DK facing Krishna will be a great match up to witness. Both of them have observed each other from close quarters in the KKR camp and will try to utilise those inputs in tonight’s clash. Karthik is in red-hot form and so is Prasidh. Who will succeed, especially in death overs, is something that fans would love to find out.

Boult vs Maxwell: One is as fast as a lightning bolt and the other is known for bullying the world-class bowlers with his unorthodox shots. When these two will be up each other, there has to be a bang on the cricket field. Maxwell has been quite on and off with the bat in hand but Boult is the key for RR. The Aussie has to be a little careful while facing his Trans-Tasmanian rival on the Indian track.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here