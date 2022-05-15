IPL 2022: Ruturaj Smashes Fifty But His Strike Rate Leaves Netizens Divided - Read Reactions

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Sunday played yet another class inning in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Batting against the Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, the right-hand batter notched up the 10th half-century off 44 deliveries.

Gaikwad cautiously began his innings as CSK crawled to 15/1 after four overs. GT skipper Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami did not give them chance to free their arms. However, the Maharashtra batter upped the ante in the fifth over, hammering Yash Dayal for two boundaries and a six over fine-leg.

The CSK opener played the odd shot even as he and Ali completed the 50-run stand for the second wicket in just 32 balls. When it looked like the duo would score big, it was left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (1/31), who broke the stand by removing Ali, who gave a sitter to Rashid Khan at deep-mid-wicket, in the ninth over.

Gaikwad ended up scoring a 49-ball 53, with the help of four boundaries and a six, but couldn’t manage a healthy strike-rate. The CSK opener may have got a fifty but a few fans on social media weren’t happy with the pace of his batting. Here’s how the social media reacted to his fifty against Gujarat Titans.

10th IPL half century for Ruturaj Gaikwad #CSKvGT #WhistlePodu— WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) May 15, 2022

2020- Ruturaj Gaikwad2022- Mukesh Chaudhary2 bad seasons have given us 2 great youngsters. #IPL @CSKFansOfficial— Subhasish Padhi (@subhasish_padhi) May 12, 2022

ICYMI: @Ruutu1331 shines with a fine FIFTYThe @ChennaiIPL right-hander put on yet another superb display and scored his third half-century of the season. #TATAIPL | #CSKvGT Watch his knock https://t.co/e2QOEbODCI pic.twitter.com/WGS4Isw9JP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 15, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad showing his 53 Dimension in the absence of Ambati Rayudu— arjun (@arjunsarena) May 15, 2022

Solid knock— Sadasivam (@zadzo10) May 15, 2022

Well played!ruturaj gaikwad it wasn’t easy to score runs on this wicket.Greatest YoUnGsTeR of this generation. — (@pvthaibhai) May 15, 2022

Anchors knock @Ruutu1331 very good fifty. Looks set to go all guns blazing now. #IPL2022 #CSKvsGT— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) May 15, 2022

Selfish ruturaj, look strike rate— Ramraj Nakwal (@Ramraj6808) May 15, 2022

Ruturaj’s dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse. CSK managed to add only 24 runs in the last five overs.

Gujarat pegged back CSK by removing Gaikwad, who was caught at deep mid-wicket and Shivam Dube (0) in quick succession as they slipped to 114/4. Gujarat Titans bowlers put up a clinical show to restrict MS Dhoni & Co to a below-par 133/5.

