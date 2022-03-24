IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Visits MI Arena in Mumbai Ahead of Clash Against Delhi Capitals - WATCH

Mumbai Indians are gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins from March 26. The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Brabourne Stadium. The players are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the league and sweating it out in the nets under the supervision of head coach Mahela Jaywardene.

The franchise has set up a bio-secure facility for the players and their family members in Mumbai, called MI Arena. On Thursday, former skipper and team icon Sachin Tendulkar paid a visit to the facility. The presence of the master blaster will surely boost the confidence levels of the youngsters, especially the new faces who were inducted into the squad this year.

The video of Sachin’s arrival was shared by the franchise on social media. “Aala Re!”, the caption of the video read.

MI will enter the contest in search of their sixth title win. The team seems pumped up for the new season but at the same time, the unavailability of Suryakumar Yadav is a great concern to deal with.

On Wednesday, the captain and coach addressed a virtual presser in which Rohit said Suryakumar is still undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and would join the team after getting clearance from there.

“Surya is at NCA at the moment, he is recovering well, he will be here soon and I can’t give you his availability now, whether he will be available for first game or not, but we are trying to get him as soon as possible, once we have the clearance from the NCA,” said Rohit.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal.

