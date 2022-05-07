IPL 2022: Sai Sudharshan 13th Batter to Dismissed Hit Wicket in IPL; Full List

On Friday, Sai Sudharshan was out in the most bizarre way as he got out hit wicket while playing trying to play a slow delivery off Kieron Pollard. The batter lost his balance and saw his bat falling over the stumps. Meanwhile, IPL in its history has seen some bizarre hit wickets, the recent one being of Jonny Bairstow who then used to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Interestingly, that one happened against Mumbai Indians. All in all, there has been 13 instances of hit wicket. (including Sudharshan)

The most hit wickets came in 2016 when three batters were dismissed hit wickets. These were Deepak Hooda of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Yuvraj Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad! Meanwhile 2012 saw two hit wickets as well with Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Saurabh Tiwary (RCB) both falling prey to hit wickets. 2008, the inaugural season, also saw two instances of hit wickets where M Khote (Mumbai Indians) and Misbah Ul Haq (Royal Challengers Bangalore) getting out to hit wickets, respectively. Here’s the complete list.

List of players dismissed via “Hit Wicket”

Season Batsman Team Against IPL 2008 M Khote Mumbai Indians (MI) Kings XI Punjab, Sreesanth IPL 2008 Misbah-ul-Haq Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Kings XI Punjab, Sreesanth IPL 2009 S Asnodkar Rajasthan Royals (RR) Chennai Super Kings, Albie Morkel IPL 2012 R Jadeja Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Deccan Chargers (DC), Dale Steyn IPL 2012 Saurabh Tiwary Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh IPL 2016 Yuvraj Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Mumbai Indians, Mitchell McClenaghan IPL 2016 D Hooda Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Delhi Daredevils (DD), Nathan Coulter-Nile IPL 2016 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Axar Patel IPL 2017 S Jackson Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Washington Sundar IPL 2019 R Parag Rajasthan Royals (RR) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Andre Russell IPL 2020 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians (MI) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Andre Russell IPL 2021 Jonny Bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Mumbai Indians (MI), Krunal Pandya IPL 2022 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians

Sai Sudarshan was out hit-wicket as he lost his balance and fell on his wickets while trying to pull a short one by Kieron Pollard. And an over later, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya was run out caught agonizingly short by a smart bit of work by keeper Ishan Kishan, going for a quick single. From 111/2 in the 13th over, Gujarat Titans slumped to 156/4 and their batters succumbed to the pressure as they went onto lose the game by 5 runs.

