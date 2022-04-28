IPL 2022: Sakariya And Marsh in as Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl, Kolkata Knight Riders Include Harshit And Indrajith

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday. This is the second meeting between these two teams after DC beat KKR by 44 runs earlier this month.

DC have made a couple of changes to their playing XI with Chetan Sakariya making his franchise debut in place of Khaleel Ahmed who is out due to a niggle. Additionally, allrounder Mitchell Marsh has recovered from covid and comes back replacing Sarfaraz Khan.

“The wicket looks on the drier side and dew might come in the latter half. Our strength has been backing each other. We have had hard times, but we stick together and moving forward together," DC captain Pant said at the toss.

KKR have made as many as three changes. They have two debutants in Harshit Rana and Baba Indrajith while Aaron Finch is back in the eleven.

“I would have looked to bowl as well because of the chasing history. But the dew has gone out completely and it is very humid as well. I feel the players have to stand up for themselves and take responsibility to finish games off themselves," KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said.

With three wins and four defeats from seven matches, DC are currently seventh in the standings. On the other hand, KKR are a rung below with three wins and five defeats from eight matches so far.

Playing XIs

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/captain), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

KKR: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

