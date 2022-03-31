IPL 2022: Sam Curran Says He is 'Gutted' to Miss the T20 Tournament This Season

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who is recovering from a back injury, says he is gutted to miss the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. But feels his decision to opt-out of the mega auction earlier this year was the right one.

The southpaw had suffered a stress fracture on his lower back during the second leg of the IPL in October last year, which eventually ruled him out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Sam Curran was expected to make a comeback in the IPL but the England Board’s medical staff advised him not to register for the auction.

IPL 2022: LSG vs CSK - LIVE

Curran, 23, said it would have been too soon to return to cricketing action as he nurses the most serious injury of his young career. “I’m gutted not to be there. It’s frustrating watching from home,” Curran, who played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), told ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

The young pace-bowling all-rounder, however, also admitted that his decision of not taking part in the IPL auction was a fruitful one. “I wanted to go (into the auction) but I didn’t in the end - which was probably the best decision. Looking back, IPL probably came a little bit too soon," Curran said.

The English player said that he could have participated in the tournament but he wanted to avoid the risk of sustaining yet another injury. “I could have probably rolled the dice and said, ‘let’s go’. I’m back bowling in the nets now, so if you work it out, I could probably have been bowling out there,” he added.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Curran also explained that he definitely wants to participate again in the IPL at some stage in his career. “I definitely want to go back (to the IPL) at some stage because you learn so much about your T20 game there. It’s a tournament when you live and breathe cricket. You go down for breakfast every day and you’re sitting with superstars, sitting down and chatting about the game," he added.

In the meantime, Curran, who’s been out of action since October last year, is looking to put up a good show in Surrey’s County Championship opener against Warwickshire at Edgbaston next week. His main focus remains on getting his place back in the England Test squad.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat against West Indies in the three-match Test series, the English national team will be facing the World Test champions – New Zealand – in their next assignment in June.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here