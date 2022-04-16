IPL 2022: Sara Tendulkar Reacts to Mumbai Indians' Post Featuring Brother Arjun

Will Arjun Tendulkar get an IPL debut on Saturday? Well, Mumbai Indians have certainly teased the idea with a picture of the youngster in one of its tweets, exciting fans who desperately want to see him play. With the team misfiring in their bowling department, Mumbai could put Arjun in the eleven who is a very good bowling all-rounder. Meanwhile his sister Sara Tendulkar also reacted to the post with a heart emoji. Just like any other fan, she too also want her brother to play senior cricket. Although it looks highly unlikely, the faith Mumbai Indians have showed in the youngster shows that they are looking at a long time investment.

Mumbai, back in the auction, had paid Rs 30 lakhs to resign the youngster. The young left-arm pacer drew bids from Gujarat Titans as well. He has featured in two T20s for Mumbai state team. Arjun was also part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team but is uncapped in first-class cricket.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, returned to Mumbai Indians, the left-arm bowling all-rounder bagged a deal worth Rs 30 lakh as Mumbai bought him after going past Gujarat Titans in the bidding war.

The titans began the bid at Arjun’s base price of Rs 20 lakh. But eventually, MI made the final move and snapped away the youngster.

MI made some surprise buys at the auction. After remaining silent on the first day of the event, they splurged big amounts on the likes of Jofra Archer and Singaporean batter Tim David.

Meanwhile Mumbai Indians will continue to grope in the dark in search of an ideal playing eleven with an aim to end their five-match losing streak against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Saturday. This is not the first time that MI have had a losing streak of five matches but this is probably the first time that it seems that the team’s think-tank do not have an idea of how to stem the rot that has set in.

