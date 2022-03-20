IPL 2022: 'Shah Rukh Khan Has Always Been One of The Motivating Factors to me' - KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer has expressed his admiration for his team’s co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Iyer joined KKR this season after spending 7 years at Delhi Capitals and straightaway the two-time IPL champions named him their captain for the upcoming season. KKR splashed huge money to get their hands on Iyer as they signed him for a whopping INR 12.25 crore. The Kolkata-based huge fan base across India and their co-owner Shah Rukh is one of the key reasons behind it.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Iyer said he is looking forward to interacting with the Bollywood superstar as he has been one of the motivating factors for him.

“I haven’t interacted with (Shah Rukh Khan). I am really looking forward to that moment because he has always been one of the motivating factors to me especially. Because whenever I get a break or (during) free time I love to see his interviews and I love to see the spark which he brings to the industry," Iyer said during a press conference on Saturday.

The stylish batter further said that SRK’s presence in the stadium boost the energy of the players and feels he might go a bit insane when he meets him for the first time. SRK is often seen supporting his team from the stands since the inception of the tournament.

“And also whenever he is there present at the stadium, the support that he offers to the team is simply outstanding to see it from outside. Yeah, I am really eager and just waiting, counting on the time…whenever I’ll get that opportunity to meet him, I’ll go a bit crazy I feel,” Iyer added.

The 27-year-old will enter the Indian Premier League with a lot of confidence following a great international summer with the bat across formats. In the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, Iyer slammed 57*, 74* and 73* in three games was named Player of the Series. He replicated his form in the Test series against Lanka where he scored twin fifties in the 2nd Test to help India clinch the series.

