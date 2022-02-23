IPL 2022: Shane Watson to Join Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach - Report

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson is all set to return to the Indian Premier League but this time he has been approached for a different role. Watson, who has played for franchises like Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, is expected to join Delhi Capitals as the assistant coach.

According to a Cricbuzz report, DC are keen on hiring Watson in the coaching role after a recommendation from head coach Ricky Ponting. The report suggested that both parties have already agreed on terms and conditions as Watson will soon sign the contract.

The Delhi-based franchise has parted ways with Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra, the assistant coaches from last season. Kaif served in the role from 2019 while Ratra’s stint was limited to a single season (2021).

Capitals did some smart business in the IPL 2022 Auctions as they signed players David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur to strengthen their squad.

Advertisement

The Indian Premier League will be more competitive from the next season with the introduction of two new teams and DC are looking to reshuffle the coaching staff to instil new ideas in the team.

Watson has a rich experience of winning the IPL title as a player with two teams - Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Chennai Super Kings (2018).

Apart from Watson, Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is also tipped to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach ahead of IPL 2022.

Agarkar will join the franchise after completing his commentating duties in the home series against Sri Lanka starting February 24. The IPL is expected to begin in the last week of March.

“He will be joining Delhi Capitals as assistant coach," an IPL source confirmed to PTI.

The 44-year-old played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for India, taking an aggregate of 349 wickets.

Agarkar joining Delhi Capitals also ends speculation that he may join the Indian team as a bowling consultant.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here