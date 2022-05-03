IPL 2022: Sheldon Cottrell Assault Made Rahul Tewatia Believe 'He Belongs Here'-Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia for his consistent batting performance in the IPL. The left-handed batsman from Haryana is garnering praise from all quarters for the way he’s finishing games regularly in the most exciting IPL season. Gavaskar reckons Tewatia’s whirlwind knock in Sharjah (in IPL 2020) where he smashed West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, gave him the confidence that he belongs to the big stage.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, “That assault on Sheldon Cottrell in Sharjah gave him the belief to do the impossible and the confidence that he belongs here. We saw the impossible (he did with the bat) the other day as well. There’s no twitching or touching the pads (which shows a batter’s nervousness) when he bats in the death overs. He just waits for the ball to be delivered and plays his shots. He’s got all the shots in the book, but most importantly his temperament to stay cool in a crisis is brilliant.

Gavaskar has also nicknamed the 28-year-old cricketer the ‘ice-man’ and lauded Tewatia’s ability to remain unruffled during the tense moments."Reason why call him the ice-man is because he just stands there (at the crease) and shows no signs of shrugs or whatever. He’s composed, he’s anticipating the deliveries and knows which shots to play. In his mind, he’s ready that if the ball is (landing) there, he’s going to play his favourite shot. And when he middles (the ball), it’s always a six. That’s what makes him the ice-man because he’s not ruffled at all (with the situation)."

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif is surprised to see Tewatia’s resurgance in the tournament. Kaif - who was part of the Delhi Capitals coaching staff when Tewatia was playing for the franchise - claimed from being a boundary-hitter, the left-handed batter has transformed into a six-hitter.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Kaif said, “Rahul Tewatia used to play as an all-rounder for Delhi Capitals and back then he provided a spin-bowling option along with Amit Mishra. He was a boundary hitter during his stint for Delhi but now he has transformed into a six-hitter. He has surprised us all for he has become ‘Tewatia the finisher’. There has been a massive improvement in this player and he has achieved it with hard work and dedication.

