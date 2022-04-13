IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Overtakes Suresh Raina's Record of Most Runs Against Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has broken Mr. IPL Suresh Raina’s record for the most runs against Mumbai Indians. With 871 runs from 27 innings, Dhawan has now scored the most runs against the five-time IPL champions.

The lefty reached the milestone in the 23rd match of the IPL 2022 when PBKS faced MI at the MCA Stadium in Mumbai. He needed 24 runs to surpass Raina who had scored 824 runs from 34 innings.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Raina found no bidders for him at the IPL mega auction in February with even his long-term franchise Chennai Super Kings not going for him. As a result, Raina has now been involved in the IPL now as a commentator.

Dhawan was in prime form on Wednesday night as he entertained the Pune crowd with a breezy innings of 70 off 50, an innings that featured five fours and three sixes. Together with PBKS captain and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, he added 97 runs.

Dhawan was in sight of another milestone but will have to wait more for that. After his 50-ball 70, he has now amassed 5981 runs in IPL and needs 19 runs more to become the second batter after his India teammate Virat Kohli to record 6,000 runs in the T20 league history.

It was Dhawan’s 45th half-century of IPL career which is also the second most in the tournament’s history. Australian David Warner has the most fifties in IPL history with 51 such scores to his name.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first and Mayank Agarwal scored a quickfire half-century in an excellent start for his franchise. He scored 52 off 32 with six fours and two sixes before being dismissed.

MI though hit back with wickets and some tight overs before Jitesh Sharma (30* off 15) and Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6) helped the innings end on a high.

Agarwal and Dhawan’s fifties combined with the finishing touches from Jitesh and Shahrukh helped PBKS reach a challenging 198/5 in 20 overs.

MI have started the season with four defeats in a row whole PBKS have won two and lost as many.

