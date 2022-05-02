IPL 2022: Shimron Hetmyer Reveals His Biggest Coach and Harshest Critic

Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer is having a very impactful season so far for his new franchise as a pinch-hitter and has scored 233 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 159.59. And he attributes this year’s success to giving himself a couple of deliveries in the middle –precious advice given to him by his wife, Nirvani.

Ahead of RR game’s against KKR, the big-hitting West Indian said, “It’s about just giving myself the chance. For the first two years, I didn’t really give myself a chance the base to get set. This year and in the last year, I said to myself to give a chance to know what the conditions are doing before getting going. My wife has been my biggest coach and my harshest critic and she told me to give myself a couple of balls to judge what’s happening and then take off,” he said.

Talking further about his teammates and the kind of setup in RR, Hetmyer said he wants to learn how to play the reverse sweep from Jos Buttler. “I want to learn how to reverse-sweep from Jos Buttler. I am practising that in the nets but only getting hit. And the scoop also. When I am batting with him, he makes things easier. Thank god I am not a bowler bowling at the Wankhede, it’s a good ground for batters,” added Hetmyer.

Buttler is having a dream season of sorts having already made 588 runs in 10 matches with three hundreds and three fifties to his name. Against KKR, Buttler failed to get going and was out for 22 after facing 25 deliveries to Tim Southee.

Hetymer though managed 23 off 11 balls to end RR innings with a flourish. However, despite skipper Sanju Samson’s 49-ball 54 and Riyan Parag’s 11-ball 19, RR finished with a below-par total of 152/5 sith KKR bowlers putting in a good bowling performance to restrict the RR’s powerhouse batting unit to a sub-par total. Southee picked two wickets while Umesh Yadav, Ankul Roy, Shivam Mavi picked one wicket each.

