IPL 2022: Shreyas Gopal’s Has Last Laugh After Rishabh Pant Hits Him for Three Sixes

An exciting duel between Sheyas Gopal and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant unfolded on Thursday during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Spinner Shreyas Gopal came to bowl the ninth over of the match when Delhi opener David Warner was on strike. The southpaw took a single off the first ball. The momentum then shifted as Pant’s explosive batting put the young bowler under pressure.

Pant hit three consecutive sixes in the over and on the fifth ball he smashed a boundary. But Shreyas Gopal did not panic and eventually he managed to conquer the battle. On the final delivery of the over, he got the prized wicket of the Delhi captain.

Pant wanted to play a cover drive but due to his mistimed effort the ball took an inside edge and went on to hit the leg stump. The Karnataka-born leg spinner eventually conceded 34 runs after bowling three overs.

Warner continued his terrific batting as he smashed 12 boundaries and three sixes to score 92 runs (not out) off 58 balls. Later, West Indies batter Rovman Powell played a crucial knock of 67 (not out) off 35 balls to help his side in reaching a solid total of 207/3 in 20 overs. For Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott and Gopal picked up one wicket each in the game.

During the run chase, Hyderabad never looked confident enough to reach the target as they kept on losing wickets in regular intervals. Aiden Markram (42 off 25 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34 balls) stitched a crucial partnership of 60 runs off 35 balls but eventually their valiant efforts proved to be inconsequential as Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage to reach 186/8 in 20 overs.

For Delhi, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets as Khaleel Ahmed bagged three wickets to script a 21-run victory for their side.

After this win, Delhi Capitals find themselves at the fifth spot on the IPL points table with 10 points from 10 matches. On the other hand, Hyderabad, after three back-to-back defeats are placed at sixth position in the Indian Premier League standings.

