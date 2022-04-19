IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Vents His Anger at KKR Head Coach Brendon McCullum; Video Goes Viral

Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders were on course in a stiff chase against Rajasthan Royals. Shreyas Iyer’s team were set a victory target of 218, and they were doing pretty well at halfway mark with the score reading 163/1 by the end of the 15th over. And then it all went helter-skelter. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a brilliant over which saw four wickets falling. Shreyas Iyer who was well on his way to a century got out 85 off just 51 balls. He was the first wicket to fell as bowler trapped plumb in front.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Shreyas Iyer led KKR Were On Course

It looked like KKR were cruising to victory after opener Aaron Finch struck a quick-fire 58 of 28 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer, who hammered 85 off 51 deliveries. Both Finch and Shreyas shared a partnership of 106 runs for the second wicket in quick time.

Shreyas Iyer Expresses Displeasure at Dugout

Meanwhile as he walked out after being given out, Iyer’s face showed all the frustrations. Once he entered the dugout, he can be seen expressing his frustration at the coaching staff and the team think tank—which included the head coach Brendon McCullum. It seems he was not happy with the batting order as the management had sent Shivam Mavi over Sheldon Jackson. Shreyas Iyer seemed really desperate as his team is going through a slump, losing four out of seven games despite having a great start. You can watch the video below.

Earlier, Englishman Jos Buttler (103) struck his second century of IPL 2022 to help Rajasthan Royals post a massive 217/5 in 20 overs.

Buttler, opening the innings, blasted nine boundaries and five sixes as he shared vital partnerships of 97, for the opening wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (24), and 67 for the second with skipper Sanju Samson, who played a superb cameo of 38 off 19 balls, to put Rajasthan Royals on course for a big total.

Shimron Hetmyer (26 not out off 13 balls) hammered fellow West Indies star Andre Russell for 18 runs in the 20th over, including sixes of successive balls and a four, as Royals set Knight Riders 218 to win the match.

But in the end, Rajasthan Royals held their nerves to secure a narrow win, thanks to Chahal and Obed McCoy’s heroic efforts.

(With agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here