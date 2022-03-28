IPL 2022: Shubman Gill Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Ewin Lewis | WATCH

Shubman Gill took a superhuman catch to help make further inroads against Lucknow Supergiants in their very first game in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. The Lucknow innings was already in tatters as Mohammed Shami removed KL Rahul off the first ball. He then came back and dismissed the likes of Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey. In between, Varun Aaron also accounted for dangerman Ewin Lewis, it was here that Gill stepped in.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

It was the fourth ball of the over as Lewis tried to pull the fast bowler and miscued it. Gill ran back and did a 360-degree turn to pouch the catch, which looked very easy on TV. Here’s the video.

Catch of the season- shubman gill 💥 pic.twitter.com/3igSWYpRse— depressed gill fan (@ceoofgilledits) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Earlier speaking to PTI he revealed what’s going on his head playing for a new franchise. Earlier he was with Kolkata Knight Riders where he was being termed as the one for the future.

“It’s obviously special if you get retained by any team but I haven’t given much thought about adjustments, now that I am with Gujarat Titans. It will be a great challenge for me as it’s a new franchise and Ashu bhai (head coach Ashish Nehra) and Gary Kirsten (Mentor) are great people to be around. I have just had a brief conversation with them and they seem to be great people. I am confident we will do fine as team,” Gill said.

“I started my IPL career with KKR batting at numbers 6 and 7. The first whole year (2018), I batted at No. 6 and may be once, if I remember did I open the innings in 14 games. I think I batted at No. 4 once that season. In the second year, I batted at No. 7 and it was the third year really, when I got to open the batting. If you ask me what I prefer, I would love to bat at the top-order but if the team wants me to do a different role, I game for that,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here