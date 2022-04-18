IPL 2022: 'Something That Doesn’t Suit a Player of His Stature' - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's Struggle Against Bouncers

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that out of form Shreyas Iyer has to lead KKR by example going forward in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Iyer, who was in blistering form for India ahead of the tournament, failed to emulate it in the initial stage of the season. The premier batter has got decent starts in almost every game but he tends to struggle against bouncers and the opposition is targeting him there.

Chopra said that Iyer’s struggle against bouncers doesn’t look good for a player of his stature.

“Shreyas Iyer has been batting well, but he has been unsettled by bouncers. And I am not talking only about Umran Malik, even against Marco Jansen’s short deliveries, he looked uncomfortable. That is something that doesn’t suit a player of his stature,” Chopra said on his Youtube Channel.

The former cricketer turned commentator suggested Iyer to not attack the bouncer as the bowler is allowed to bowl only one bounce in an over.

“You can only get out on bouncers if you try and hit them. He can leave it alone as bowlers can only bowl one bouncer. This has been an issue though. Shreyas needs to lead by example,” he added.

Kolkata, currently sixth in the points table, will be facing Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has been very inconsistent with their performances which is reflected in their results.

KKR’s top-order has not fired so far this season as they tried Aaron Finch in place of Ajinkya Rahane in the last match but that move also failed. However, Chopra feels that the Australia limited-overs captain will get another chance to prove himself against Rajasthan.

“Aaron Finch played the last match, so he is likely to play this game as well. But whether Finch will score runs is always a bit of a question mark. He is being troubled by the incoming deliveries. He is trying to counter the same by running down the wicket. But, if Boult is available for Rajasthan, I feel he will find it very difficult. Venkatesh Iyer has only played one good knock so far in this IPL season. It’s not working out well," he added.

