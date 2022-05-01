IPL 2022: SRH vs CSK Head to Head Record and Venue record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Sunrisers Hyderabad face a Chennai Super Kings fighting for survival in an IPL encounter on Sunday. The two teams are set will play at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In their previous meeting, Hyderabad had comfortably defeated Chennai by eight wickets.

Hyderabad have been in fine form recently but their five-game unbeaten streak was halted by the current table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their last IPL match.

Kane Williamson’s side are at the fourth spot on the IPL points table with 10 points from eight matches.

On the other hand, Chennai’s IPL 2022 season has been a pretty poor one so far. The defending champions currently find themselves in the ninth spot in the IPL standings. The Ravindra Jadeja-led squad have managed to win just two games out of the eight matches they have played.

SRH vs CSK Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other 18 times. Chennai, a dominant force in the IPL over the years, has emerged victorious in 13 of these games. Hyderabad won the remaining five games.

SRH vs CSK previous game

Last five results:

SRH won by eight wickets.

CSK won by six wickets.

CSK won by seven wickets.

CSK won by 20 runs.

SRH won by seven runs.

Here is the venue record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (IPL)

Total games played: 46

Games won by teams batting first: 23

Games won by teams batting second: 23

Highest total recorded posted here: 211/4 by Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, 2018

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 73/10 by Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

