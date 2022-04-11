IPL 2022, SRH vs GT at DY Patil Stadium: Pitch Report And Venue Records

Kane Williamson’s SunRisers Hyderabad will try to score a second consecutive victory on Monday when they play against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Sunrisers met with disappointment in their first two games as they were humbled by Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. The team finally managed to make amends as they bounced back r to defeat Chennai Super Kings. A fine batting performance by Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi took them home.

Coming to the Gujarat Titans, this is the in-form team in the IPL this season. They have won all their three league games and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Gujarat sunk Punjab Kings in their last game thanks to last-over heroics by Rahul Tewatia. They are currently third in the standings with six points.

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head

Gujarat Titans are playing their debut season in the Indian Premier League. This will be the first time that the two teams will face each other in the T20 Championship.

Advertisement

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has a lot of grass and moisture. The surface is likely to offer even bounce and it is fast-paced. The bowlers, especially the spinners, are expected to benefit from the slow turn provided by the surface. It is mostly a balanced deck, thus 150-160 will be a good score on the pitch. The skipper winning the toss should opt to bowl first as the dew can trouble the bowlers in the second innings.

Here is the venue record of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20)

T20 matches played at the venue: 13

Matches won by the team batting first: 3

Matches won by the team batting second: 10

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 205/2, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 112/8, Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 152

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here