IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS, Talking Points: Livingstone Wins Battle With Umran; Mayank's Season Ends On Low

Mayank Agarwal and Co. finished their season on a high with an emphatic 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It was a dominant show from Punjab Kings as they completely outclassed their opposition on Sunday. Harpreet Brar was the standout performer for Punjab with the ball, while Liam Livingstone once again played a scintillating knock with the bat.

The win helped PBKS to finish the season at the sixth spot on the points table while Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up at eighth position above Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Here are the talking points of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Abhishek Sharma Shines Again

Abhishek, who started his Indian Premier League journey in 2018, played all the matches for his team for the first time this season. The southpaw was promoted to open the innings for SRH this season but things didn’t start out well for him in the initial games. After a slow start to the season, Abhishek bounced back and finished as SRH’s highest scorer of IPL 2022. The southpaw scored 43 runs off 32 balls against Punjab Kings to extend his run tally to 426 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 133.13.

Harpreet Brar Spins His Web

Brar was the standout performer with the ball in last-league stage match of IPL 2022. He claimed three crucial wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma to stop Sunrisers Hyderabad to post a daunting total. It was a turning track, and Brar took full advantage of it by dismissing three in-form batters. He dismissed all three wickets with different deliveries as Tripathi was dismissed while sweeping the ball which was drifting down the leg. Abhishek failed to judge the speed of the ball and was caught near the boundary rope. The best of the lot was Markram who was beaten by the turn and got stumped. He was also named Man of the Match for his sensational performance.

Mayank Agarwal Ends Season on Low

Captain Mayank once again failed to score big for his team and was dismissed on just 1 run. The PBKS skipper had a tough start to the game as Umran Malik’s fiery delivery hit him on his ribs which led to his downfall-literally. He then resumed the innings after a short delay and fell for the very next ball . It has been a forgettable season for Mayank as he scored just 196 runs in 13 matches and things just went worst after he demoted himself in the batting order.

Liam Livingstone Wins Battle Against Umran Malik

Liam Livingstone played another blistering knock for Punjab Kings to help them win the match with 29 balls to spare. The Englishman smashed unbeaten 49 runs off 22 balls as his inning was laced with five monstrous sixes and two fours. Apart from the match, Livingstone also won the battle against SRH pacer Umran Malik who is the fastest bowler of the season so far. The PBKS power hitter smacked Umran for two sixes in the four balls he faced.

