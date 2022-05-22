IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS, Toss Report: Hyderabad to Bat First, Punjab Kings Hand Debut to Prerak Mankad

As the four participants of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs are finalised, the likes of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against each other in the last league game of the season at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The winner of this face-off will finish fifth on the table with a total of 14 points to its credit.

Meanwhile, stand-in SRH captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to bat first. He stepped into the captain’s shoes after Kane Williamson had flown back to New Zealand to attend the birth of his child. The Orange Army has made a couple of changes to the playing XI, Romario Shephard and Jagadeesha Suchith have been included in the line-up.

“We will bat first. The same wicket as the last game so could be a bit sticky going into the second innings. Two changes for us, Romario Shephard and Jagadeesha Suchith are in. We would love to win this match and go up a bit in the points table. It looks like a slow surface and we’re backing ourselves to defend a score,” said Bhuvneshwar Kumar after winning the toss.

PBKS, on the other hand, have made three changes to their line-up. All-rounder Prerak Mankad makes his debut and replaces Rishi Dhawan. Also, Nathan Ellis and Shahrukh Khan return in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Rahul Chahar.

“We have made three changes, Nathan Ellis replaces Bhanu, Shahrukh and Prerak Mankad are in, replacing Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan. We don’t want to make changes to the structure of the team, just giving chances to everyone. Every game is important and we’re looking forward to the two points. We are bowling first, so we’ll know what target we’ll be chasing tonight,” said Mayank Agarwal at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik.

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

