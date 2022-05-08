IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Faf du Plessis Wins Toss, Elects to Bat; Fazalhaq Farooqi Makes SRH Debut

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. RCB are in a tricky spot on the points table and have to focus on winning every game from here to keep their playoffs hopes alive. They also have the worst Net Run Rate at this stage.

Du Plessis and Co. won their last match against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and they went with the same XI on Sunday. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli once again who regained some form but is not at this fluent best.

The RCB skipper said that the team is high on confidence after their victory over CSK, while he also talked about Mohammed Siraj who is going through a lean patch this season.

“We’ll bat. Nice to win the toss from Kane, he’s been winning the tosses. Big confidence for the group from the previous game. Same team. Nice thing with our bowling attack - got quite a lot of options. Siraj is doing the work in the nets, he’s training hard, the performances will come," Du Plessis said at the toss.

While, after back-to-back defeats, SRH are desperate to get back to the winning ways as they made a couple of changes on their side to find the right balance. Washington Sundar and T Natarajan’s injuries are a big injury concern for Sunrisers.

Skipper Kane Williamson was confident after being asked to chase the target but he wants his bowlers to get the job done.

“Was due to lose one. Was undecided but we have been chasing well. Important we do the job with the ball upfront. Have two changes. Abbott and Gopal miss out. Farooqi and Suchith come in," Williamson said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

