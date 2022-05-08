IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second time in IPL 2022. The last time the two teams came face to face, Hyderabad bowler ran through Bangalore’s star-studded batting line-up, restricting the team to a total of 68 runs. SRH returned to chase the total in 8 over. The loss started a losing streak for Bangalore and its three next matches before finally tasting victory against Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, Bangalore scored 173 banking on a 27-ball 42 from Mahipal Lomror and some last-minute fireworks by Dinesh Karthik.

In reply, Chennai could get to only 160 despite a decent start from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Convoy.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, will be coming into the contest with a hattrick of losses. SRH in its last outing was defeated by Delhi Capitals in a high scoring encounter. Chasing 208, Hyderabad’s reply was marred with initial hiccups as it top three batters cheaply. While a partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Adam Markram attempted to get the chase back on track, SRH was eventually restricted to 186.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head:

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have come face to face on 21 occasions. Out of which, Bangalore has emerged victorious in 11 matches where Hyderabad has won nine matches and a lone match ended with no results. In the last five outings, however, SRH has a 4-1 lead over the Bangalore side.

SRH vs RCB previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, SRH defeated RCB by nine wickets and 12 overs to spare, at the same venue.

Last five results:

Hyderabad won by nine wickets.

Hyderabad won by four runs.

Bangalore won by six runs.

Hyderabad won by six wickets.

Hyderabad won by five wickets.

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

IPL matches played at the venue: 96

Matches won by the team batting first: 46

Matches won by the team batting second: 50

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Average 1st innings score: 169

