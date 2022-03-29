IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad Against Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing 11s

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will battle it out against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fifth match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Hyderabad-based side will start a new chapter in their history, with two former core members of the team – David Warner and Rashid Khan – switching their loyalties to Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. Following the departure of most of their core squad, SRH decided to rope in younger players during the IPL 2022 mega auctions and it will be interesting to see how their gamble plays out this season.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, have managed to assemble a strong squad during the auction and have filled every hole in their side on paper. Rajasthan’s batting is headlined by Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer. They also have some quality bowlers in their ranks in R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna. However, they lack in the all-rounders’ department.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Staring XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Starting Line-up: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Aidan Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals Probable Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain, wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for 2022 IPL: Kane Williamson (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Anunay Singh, Shubham Garhwal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy

